Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $369.79 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $252.62 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.90 and a 200 day moving average of $370.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

