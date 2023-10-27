First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.