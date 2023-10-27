Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 82,658 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $65,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

