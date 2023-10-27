New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,096,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,146,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.51% of New Gold worth $70,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.13 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

