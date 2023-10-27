Van ECK Associates Corp Has $124.89 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Zoetis worth $124,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 186.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Zoetis by 45.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,848,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,676,000 after purchasing an additional 111,483 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.61. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

