Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,502,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $139,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 151.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,775 shares of company stock worth $1,791,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 4.7 %

CHX stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.