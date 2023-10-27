Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,502,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $139,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 151.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,775 shares of company stock worth $1,791,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Stock Down 4.7 %
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
