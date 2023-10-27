FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

