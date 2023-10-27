Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stake Lowered by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 93.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

