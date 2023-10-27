First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNQ opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

