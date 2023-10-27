iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

