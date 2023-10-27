First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.