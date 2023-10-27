First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.92. The firm has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

