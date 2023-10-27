First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.53 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.