Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00, Yahoo Finance reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q4 guidance to $3.70-3.90 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $247.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $189.57 and a 52-week high of $295.98.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.