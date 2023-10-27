CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.44 billion-$2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.31-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

