L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LHX stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
