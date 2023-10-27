L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.