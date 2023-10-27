NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 564 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

