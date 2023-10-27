NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 12,865 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
