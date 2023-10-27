NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 12,865 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

