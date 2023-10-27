Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,618.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock worth $1,596,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

