Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.30 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

