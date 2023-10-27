Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.