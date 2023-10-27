Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $449.64 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.