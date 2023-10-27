Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

