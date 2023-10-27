WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,883. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

