WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.