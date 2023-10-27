Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

