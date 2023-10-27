Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $442.70 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $442,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

