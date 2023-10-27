Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

CB stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

