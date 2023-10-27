The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.9% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

