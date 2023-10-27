General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

General Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

