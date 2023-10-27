Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Hershey Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE HSY opened at $189.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $186.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day moving average is $235.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.