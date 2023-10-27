MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $277.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.09 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.