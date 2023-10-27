F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$12.29-12.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.73-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. F5 also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.97-3.09 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.08. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in F5 by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in F5 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

