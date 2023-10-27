KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 122.02% and a net margin of 30.51%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.85.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $458.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $304.27 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

