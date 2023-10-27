Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,535 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $57,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $361.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $375.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.