First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $369.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $278.76 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

