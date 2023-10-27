Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,923 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $86,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Amedisys by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

AMED stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

