Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 581,299 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581,299 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.39% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $59,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $99,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.