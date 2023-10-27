Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 41,391 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $51,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.2 %

NTES stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTES

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.