Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $76,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,204,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,670,000 after purchasing an additional 430,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBS opened at $12.14 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

