Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $80,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

