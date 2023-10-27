Van ECK Associates Corp Has $84.38 Million Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665,612 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.78% of SilverCrest Metals worth $84,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 185,720 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 242,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 353,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SILV opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

