Van ECK Associates Corp Has $86.36 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Vale worth $86,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

