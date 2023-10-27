Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $88,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.48 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

