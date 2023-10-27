Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.53% of NOV worth $96,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

