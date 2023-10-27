Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $146,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $481.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

