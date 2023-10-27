Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,697,860 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 759.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $135,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

