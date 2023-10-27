Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,886,854 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,493,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.62% of Sandstorm Gold worth $145,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $61,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 100.6% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 450,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

