Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,261,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $128,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.