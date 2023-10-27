Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,899,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,198,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.28% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $96,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

